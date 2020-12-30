Live: MDH holds final COVID-19 media briefing of 2020 on Wednesday

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine effort in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

MN first responders start to receive COVID-19 vaccine



38,014 Minnesotans vaccinated for COVID-19 so far

MDH prepares community testing sites for January

10 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is scheduled to provide its final coronavirus media briefing of 2020 on Wednesday morning.

Health commissioner Jan Malcolm is scheduled to be joined by MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann and MDH State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Ruth Lynfield.

KARE 11 will carry the briefing live on television at 11 a.m., as well as kare11.com and the KARE 11 YouTube page.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

6 p.m.

First responders are now starting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner was the first in his department to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday. He says the vaccine isn't mandatory for firefighters, but that a majority of the department plans to get it.

"We will continue to be vigilant even after we've gotten the vaccine," said Chief Tyner. "I believe it's going to be the quickest way for us to overcome this pandemic."

He said firefighters within his department who want the vaccine should all get their first dose by New Year's Day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firefighters fall into the 1B phase of vaccination.

However, MDH says it is still vaccinating group 1A, while officials for the City of Minneapolis and Hennepin County say this newest group includes people who have emergency medical service or paramedic certifications. The county also started giving shots to its health care workers who will be in charge of eventually vaccinating the community.

1 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is now releasing daily data on the number of people who have received COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

According to data released Tuesday, 38,014 Minnesotans have been vaccinated thus far. Of that number, 37,397 received the Pfizer vaccine, while 576 received the Moderna version of the vaccine.

MDH also releases weekly data on the number of vaccines distributed to hospitals and other medical providers. The most recent data released on Dec. 23 showed 174,750 doses have been delivered to registered providers statewide.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 988 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. It marks the first time daily case figures have dropped below 1,000 since early October, but also comes on a sharply lower testing volume following the Christmas holiday weekend.

An additional 36 deaths were also reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 5,196 since the start of the pandemic.