Live updates: MDH reports 6th consecutive day of 1,000-plus COVID cases

COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and Wisconsin continue to rise.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Oct. 13

Minnesota hits sixth day in a row with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Stillwater prison goes into lockdown with 115 coronavirus cases

Testing dips below 20,000 for two days, after several days of approximately 30,000

Beloved Brooklyn Park charter school principal dies from COVID-19

11 a.m.

Minnesota has recorded its sixth consecutive day of 1,000-plus new COVID-19 cases, a dubious mark that has state health officials concerned.

On Tuesday the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,150 confirmed cases in the past 24-hour reporting period, based on results from 19,444 tests processed in private labs. That brings Minnesota's coronavirus case total to 114,574 since the onset of the pandemic.

Seven more people have died of COVID-19, bringing fatalities to 2,151. Of those deaths 1,524, or 71%, have occurred in long-term care or assisted living settings.

MDH says 8,500 people have been hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus, with 2,328 of them requiring care in the ICU. As of Tuesday 102,624 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

Those ages 20 to 24 make up the largest group of Minnesota's COVID cases with 15,043 and one death, while people between 25 and 29 account for 11,200 cases and three fatalities. The age group from 15 to 19 comprises 10,711 cases and no deaths.

Minnesota's largest grouping of fatalities involves those between 85 and 89, who account for 369 deaths in just 1,538 confirmed cases. That means 24% of people in that demographic who were diagnosed with COVID died from it.

Hennepin County has the most COVID activity of any county in the state, reporting 30,698 cases and 955 deaths, while Ramsey County has 12,532 confirmed cases and 335 fatalities. Dakota County reports 8,673 cases and 132 deaths.

Cook County has the least COVID activity of any county in the state with nine cases, while Kittson County reports 17 cases.

Monday, Oct. 12

2 p.m.

Minnesota health officials are giving a live briefing about the area's COVID-19 situation.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the United States' case growth seemed on track to surpass its rates from the spring. She said in Minnesota, the case numbers from the past week show COVID-19 is still a "growing problem" locally.

"There's a lot more disease out there than we have seen in the past," she said.

Ehresmann said officials are still seeing increases in cases associated with bars and restaurants, but that the increase has slowed. She said that might be due to restaurant and bar operators learning how to decrease transmission risk.

MDH Director of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Kris Ehresmann said three Minnesota cases are associated with President Trump's most recent Duluth rally, two of which were in the same household. Three other cases are associated with Mike Pence's rally at MSP Airport, and four new cases said they attended Trump's Bemidji rally. That makes for 12 total cases from that Bemidji rally, with another four reported from a counter-protest of the same event in Bemidji.

A total of two cases were tracked to Joe Biden events, one from a Duluth event and one from a Brooklyn Park event.

Ehresmann highlighted county positivity rates, saying Martin and Redwood had rates higher than 10%.

MDH Director of Health Facilities Complaints Lindsey Krueger spoke on Minnesota's COVID-19 rates in longterm care facilities. In light of new federal guidance, she said MDH is issuing updated guidance for nursing homes.

Facilities will be determined as low, medium, or high-risk for COVID-19 transmissions, with different levels of visitation associated with each risk level. Outdoor visitation will continue.

Krueger said visitors need to follow guidelines, like masking and social distancing. The new rules go into effect on Oct. 17.

Officials were also asked about their role in creating COVID-19 guidelines for professional sports teams like the Vikings. Ehresmann said the teams often have their own internal guidelines, which can be more strict than statewide ones.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has reported another day of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

MDH says 1,178 new cases have been identified across the state in the past 24 hours. It's the fifth day in a row of 1,000-plus new cases. Minnesota has passed the 1,000 mark nine of the past 12 days.

Just under 18,000 COVID tests were administered by private and state labs in Minnesota in the past 24-hour period - significantly lower than the previous four days, which averaged about 30,000 per day.

Three people have died of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing Minnesota's death toll to 2,144.

Over the weekend, the Department of Corrections (DOC) reported that Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater is going into lockdown, with 90 new cases reported in the past week. The DOC says 115 of the prison's 1,273 inmates have tested positive, and all but two cases are from the same two living units.

As of Monday, MDH reported that there are 1,869 total known COVID-19 cases in Minnesota prisons, among staff, inmate and visitors.

Among Stillwater's cases, one 70-year-old is being treated outside the facility, and the rest have only mild symptoms or no symptoms, according to DOC.