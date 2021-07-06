Live updates: Minnesota's new COVID-19 cases stay under 200

Here are the latest developments in the battle against COVID-19 in Minnesota, and the effort to vaccinate every resident.

ST PAUL, Minn — Wednesday, June 9

MDH reports 150 new COVID-19 cases

HyVee teams with Sanneh Foundation for St. Paul vaccination clinic

Walz announces pop-up community vaccination clinic at MSP Airport

'Cheers for the Vaccine' campaign offers beer, cocktails for new vaccinations

Gov. Walz announces vaccine incentives in Minnesota

New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota stayed below 200 for the third day in a row Wednesday, with only 150 new infections reported.

Both new cases and testing volume were higher than Tuesday's, with a total of 10,459 new tests conducted (8,476 PCR and 1,983 antigen). MDH considers a positive antigen tests a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case.

Since the pandemic first arrived in Minnesota, a total of 603,144 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. Minnesota reported eight additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total to 7,477. About 59.4% of those deaths were associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.

People from age 20 to 24 are still the largest grouping of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota with a cumulative total of 58,270 infections and four deaths. The age group with the most fatalities is still those from 85 to 89, with 6,763 cases and 1,349 deaths.

Hospitalizations have dropped again with just 192 people across the state being treated for COVID on an in-patient basis -- 54 of them in the ICU. Those numbers are as of Tuesday, the most recent data available. Total hospitalizations now stand at 32,302 since March of 2020.

The number of eligible Minnesotans who are at least partially vaccinated continues to stall. As of Monday, the number of those ages 16 and up who have received at least one shot stood at 2,972,489, 65.4% of the eligible population. More than 60% of the eligible population have completed their COVID sequence and are considered fully vaccinated (2,680,652).

The state has a goal of having at least 70% of its population at least partially vaccinated by July 4. That date is coming closer, leading officials to highlight efforts to vaccinate more people. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan held a press conference at the state's latest pop-up community clinic at MSP International Airport, to urge travelers who have not been immunized to stop by and get a free dose of COVID vaccine.

Tuesday, June 8

2 p.m.

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are highlighting a new pop-up community vaccination clinic at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Adult travelers catching a flight or arriving at MSP Airport are eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Terminal 1 each day of the week. State health officials said travelers can walk in or make an appointment through the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector or by calling 833-431-2053.

11 a.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota continue to drop, with data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflecting just 125 new infections in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The new cases are based on results from 6,951 tests (6,239 PCR, 712 antigen) processed in private labs. That is an extremely low testing volume, which is common in Tuesday reporting as they reflect activity from the previous Sunday.

Still, MDH has not reported a case number this low since April 21 of 2020, when 97 new infections were recorded.

Minnesota's COVID case count now stands at 603,005, of which 43,626 are associated with antigen tests. MDH considers a positive antigen tests a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case.

Young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 are the largest case grouping, with 58,261 infections and four deaths.

The state's four most populous counties continue to record the most COVID activity: Hennepin County reports a total of 124,608 cases and 1,762 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,362 cases and 889 deaths, Dakota County with 46,706 cases and 465 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,618 cases and 456 fatalities.

Two more deaths are attributed to the virus, bringing total fatalities to 7,469 since the pandemic began. One person was from Hennepin County between the ages of 60 and 64, and the other from St. Louis County in their early-to-mid 50s.

Those between 85 and 89 account for the most deaths, with 1,346 in just 6.762 cases.

Hospitalizations took a significant drop from last week, with just 201 people across the state being treated for COVID on an in-patient basis, 57 of them in ICU. Total hospitalizations now stand at 32,256 since March of 2020.

The number of eligible Minnesotans who are at least partially vaccinated continues to stall out. As of Sunday, the number of those ages 16-plus who have received at least one shot stood at 2,966,964, 65.3% of the eligible population. More than 60% of those have completed their COVID sequence and are considered fully vaccinated (2,669,061).

Governor Tim Walz is continuing his push to make vaccines convenient. On Tuesday afternoon, he and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will hold a press conference at the state's latest pop-up community clinic at MSP International Airport, to urge travelers who have not been immunized to stop by and get a free dose of COVID vaccine.