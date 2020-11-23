Minnesotan remembers mother who died from COVID-19 related complications

“She wasn’t just a number on a spreadsheet,” Paul said. “She was our everything.”

Sally Fischer, 72, is described by her son Paul as a loving mother, wife, great grandmother of four and a friend to all.

“If you needed a place to stay or a warm meal or a cup of coffee, or just someone to listen, that was my mom,” Paul said.

Paul said his mother would help others at the nursing home where she was staying until Nov. 11 when she tested positive the new coronavirus. “When she caught COVID-19, everything went super fast,” he said. “They made the decision to transfer her to a nursing home in Hopkins. “

Paul said in just two days – he received a call from the nursing home saying, “we should probably come down tonight, if we wanted to see our mom,” he said. “We all had our time to be able to tell her we love her one last time.”

As the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state total more than 3,214, with 40 new deaths reported Sunday, Paul says he wants people to protect those who most vulnerable. “We should take care of these people whether they had preexisting conditions, this doesn’t have to be politically motivated, we need to put that aside,” he said.