Most classes at U of M will be remote or online this fall

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota Twin Cities will be delivering most of its classes in an online or remote format this fall.

As of July 28, there are 2,655 classes that are scheduled to be in person, and 6,254 that are scheduled to to be online or remote.

A university spokesperson said that with those numbers in consideration, just over 60% of students on the Twin Cities campus will have at least one in-person or blended format. He added that those numbers are fluid, and could change.

Students will have the freedom to adjust their classes to take them in different formats, according to the university.

The university will be limiting classroom capacity to around 25%, in accordance to guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health.

University housing will remain open but rooms will be limited to single and double occupancy.