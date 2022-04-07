Rep. Angie Craig tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Craig confirmed on Twitter that she tested positive soon after experiencing "mild symptoms."

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Minnesota Representative Angie Craig is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday while she was in Washington.

"Upon learning my results, I immediately isolated myself from staff and colleagues and began quarantining consistent with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance," Rep. Craig tweeted. "Fortunately, I am full vaccinated and boosted — and only experiencing mild symptoms at this time."

On Thursday morning, Rep. Craig spoke at a press conference calling for a ban on congressional stock trading. Rep. Craig was wearing a mask while at the press conference.

This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19. My statement: pic.twitter.com/qsiRq4FFKB — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) April 7, 2022

Several politicians have reported new COVID-19 cases in Washington as restrictions have lifted and more gatherings are taking place.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said they had tested positive. According to the Associated Press, the officials were among more than a dozen attendees of the Saturday night Gridiron Club dinner to test positive for the virus. Pelosi did not attend the dinner, her spokesman said.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi also tested positive on Thursday, one day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

