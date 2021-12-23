Judge temporarily halts St. Paul's COVID vaccine mandate for city employees

St. Paul's vaccine mandate for city employees is being stopped by a judge... at least for now.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Ramsey County district judge has ordered St. Paul to temporarily halt a city employee COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The mandate was supposed to go into effect at the end of December.

The mandate would require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in order to continue their employment.

Several groups, including police and firefighters unions, pushed back against the mandate saying it is an unfair labor practice.

In his ruling, Ramsey County District Judge Robert Awsumb issued a temporary restraining order that will remain in place until the city and unions decide whether they legally need to negotiate or go to arbitration.

Judge Awsumb has set a scheduling conference for Jan. 20.





