Opportunistic salpingectomy is a new guideline for women that may lower ovarian cancer risk

Ovarian cancer is the deadliest gynecological cancer and the fifth leading cause of cancer death in women in the U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS — Organizations are recommending new guidelines for women looking to reduce their risk of ovarian cancer.

Both the national organization of Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance as well as the Society of Gynecological Oncology released recommendations that women who are at an average risk of ovarian cancer (women who may have a family history but no known genetic mutations) should consider an opportunistic salpingectomy.

Opportunistic salpingectomy refers to the removal of fallopian tubes for a woman if she is already scheduled to undergo some other kind of pelvic surgery.

The folks at Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA) in Minnesota said they played a big role in research leading up to the new guidelines.

Becky Drexler says she found herself volunteering at MOCA after her best friend Connie was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015.

"Through her journey, I became aware of MOCA and really was impressed with the organization and started to volunteer with the grant review program, and a bit with the gala," Drexler said. "And after she passed away I knew I wanted to do more. I didn't realize how important the organization was going to be to me, because about 10 months after she passed away, on my birthday-- I was diagnosed."

At the very organization where her best friend found community, Drexler did too.

She said she's impressed at how much has changed, even since her own diagnosis.

"There are so many new things from the time that when my girlfriend was dealing with her ovarian cancer six or seven years ago," Drexler said. "Treatments today didn't even exist for her."

"It really seems like things are starting to move quickly now," MOCA Executive Director Kathleen Gavin said.

She said cutting-edge research is leading to a changing of guidelines and recommendations. Opportunistic salpingectomy, according to her, can be a useful tool, especially because ovarian cancer has no test.

"By the time symptoms appear, that ovarian cancer may already be in stage three or even four," Gavin said.

She added that salpingectomies have yielded positive results in the past.

"Previously we know that women who are at an elevated risk of ovarian cancer because of genetic mutations can dramatically reduce their risk to almost zero by having a salpingectomy," Gavin said.