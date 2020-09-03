Health officials say a minimum of 20 seconds of hand washing is needed to properly kill germs.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — With global concerns about the Coronavirus spreading further, protecting families and their caregivers is a top priority. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC says hands should be washed for at least 20 seconds to properly fight germs. However, the length of time you wash really does depend on how dirty your hands are.

Laura Davis from College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors shares some important tips on how to correctly teach young children to wash their hands as well as proactive measures parents, grandparents and caregivers can all take to stay healthy year-round.

CREATIVE WAYS TO TEACH KIDS CORRECT HAND WASHING ROUTINE

A...B...C...Pump!

"X" Marks the Spot

Go for the Glitter