On this Take KARE of Your Health, learn what a dermatologist says every skin type and skin tone need to help prevent cancer.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Dr. Margareth Pierre-Louis, Medical Director at Twin Cities Dermatology Center, says there is common myth she hears from patients of color.

"A lot of patients come to me and claim that they've been told that they do not need sun protection, because of their skin tone or their skin type, or they've basically just never had a talk about what kind of sunscreen would work for them," Pierre-Louis said. "Every skin type and skin tone actually does need sun protection."

It's true, Pierre-Louis says, that the more melanin a person has the more they are likely to avoid sunburns, but that doesn't mean damage isn't being done.

"There could still be damage to your skin [even if you don't burn]," she said. "So, no one is immune to skin cancer and sun damage."

Dr. Pierre-Louis answered some questions about sun protection, especially for people of color.

What number SPF do I need?

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends at least SPF 30, and Pierre-Louis agrees. But people with lighter skin should consider going higher.

"I would go all the way up. I would recommend you actually go up to SPF 50," Pierre-Louis said.

What type of SPF should I use?

Yes, there are different types: chemical and physical (also known as mineral).

Chemical SPF sinks into the skin, absorbing and then releasing UV rays to protect you.

Physical sits on top of your skin like a barrier, reflecting the sun's rays. A heads-up though - because it doesn't absorb into the skin, it can be harder to rub in and sometimes leaves visible lotion streaks.

"[Mineral SPF does] sometimes leave the unsightly white cast," Pierre-Louis said. "So, if a darker skin tone individual wears a mineral sunscreen it might look unsightly."

How can you tell the difference when you're at the store? Physical (mineral) sunscreen usually has zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide listed as the main ingredients.

If you're a person of color, Pierre-Louis says you may want to consider chemical SPF, which typically has a longer list of ingredients, but generally rubs into the skin better. She referenced Black Girl Sunscreen, but says any chemical SPF will do.

How do I check for skin cancer? Does it show up the same in all skin types?

Everyone should keep an eye on their skin for signs of skin cancer. Here are some tips from the American Cancer Society on what to look for.

However, Pierre-Louis points out that a certain type of skin cancer called Acral Lentiginous Melanoma, although rare, tends to occur in people with more melanin in their skin. According to the Centers for Disease Control, a greater proportion of melanomas diagnosed among Black people are this type than among white people. The CDC says Acral Lentiginous Melanoma also is associated with poor survival rates.

It's the type of melanoma which killed Bob Marley, but according to research, isn't caused by UV exposure from the sun.

It typically presents itself on the palms of hands, soles of feet, or nail beds.