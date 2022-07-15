UnitedHealthcare to dismiss out-of-pocket costs for life-saving medications

UnitedHealthcare announced it would eliminate out-of-pocket costs in standard fully insured group plans for drugs like insulin and naloxone, among others.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A Minnesota-based health care company took steps Friday to alleviate the financial burden of some life-saving medications, making them more accessible to those who need them.

UnitedHealthcare announced it would eliminate out-of-pocket costs in standard fully insured group plans for drugs to treat emergencies, like glucagon, naloxone, albuterol and glucagon, while also dismissing out-of-pocket costs for insulin.

“High prices are a significant barrier to prescription drugs for many people, so we are using our unique capabilities to deliver savings for consumers,” Brian Thompson, the chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare, said in a statement. “We are doing what we can to shield people from the prices set by pharmaceutical companies, and hope all stakeholders also will act to make prescription drugs more affordable.”

UnitedHealthcare officials say the new offering will be available potentially as early as Jan. 1, 2023.

For more information about UnitedHealthcare's $0 out-of-pocket initiative and which medications are covered, click here.

