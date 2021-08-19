Local tutors gear up for the new school year

With the school year right around the corner, tutoring services across the state are gearing up to be a resource for students.

Last year, some students turned to tutors to make sure they were thriving with distance and hybrid learning.

"Throughout 2020, we saw 58 almost 60 percent increase in use of our online tutoring service," said Ali Turner with Hennepin County Library Systems.

Fast-forward to 2021, school leaders are anticipating students will use tutoring services just as much as last year.

Andrea Kay McFarland and Mallory Goering with Kay Tutoring in Minnetonka say after last year, students want choices.

"If life is really busy and the convenience of online tutoring presents itself they want to do that," said Goering. "But they also recognize and enjoy in-person learning and the engagement that comes with that."

Turner says they're thrilled to offer different tutoring options.

They have a free, online tutoring service called "Homework Help" that provides any kind of academic support from grades 3 to 12."

Plus, the library system is also relaunching in-person homework help at 14 Hennepin County Library locations starting in October.

With more and more students wanting tutoring help, Kay Tutoring says they had to get creative with online and in-person tutoring sessions while also keeping the connection alive.

And, reassuring students that it's okay to seek extra help.

"They feel like there's something wrong with them. But, once they get over that hump, and just come into our office or connect with us online, within 5 or 10 minutes realize how powerful tutoring can be," said Andrea Kay McFarland, Owner of Kay Tutoring.