Need something new to read? These titles are finalists for the 2022 Minnesota Book Awards

From nonfiction to young adult literature, 36 Minnesota writers across nine categories were named Minnesota Book Awards finalists.

MINNESOTA, USA — Looking for a new book to add to your "to be read" pile? Start your search by checking out the list of 36 authors named Minnesota Book Award finalists for 2022.

From children's literature to nonfiction and poetry, these books represent some of the best work to come from Minnesota writers in the past year.

Twenty-seven literary-minded judges from around the state narrowed down the finalists in nine categories, and among those finalists is KARE 11 reporter Danny Spewak, who's book "From the Gridiron to the Battlefield: Minnesota's March to a College Football Title and Into World War II" was published in September.

See the full list of finalists in all nine categories below.

Children's Literature

Hello, Earth! Poems to Our Planet by Joyce Sidman; illustrated by Miren Asiain Lora

by Joyce Sidman; illustrated by Miren Asiain Lora Henry at Home by Megan Maynor; illustrated by Alea Marley

by Megan Maynor; illustrated by Alea Marley How to Apologize by David LaRochelle; illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka

by David LaRochelle; illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka Ten Beautiful Things by Molly Beth Griffin; illustrated by Maribel Lechuga

General Nonfiction

Booth Girls: Pregnancy, Adoption, and the Secrets We Kept by Kim Heikkila

by Kim Heikkila Find a Trail or Blaze One: A Biography of Dr. Reatha Clark King by Kate Leibfried

by Kate Leibfried Sensational: The Hidden History of America's "Girl Stunt Reporters" by Kim Todd

by Kim Todd The Violence Project: How to Stop a Mass Shooting Epidemic by Jillian Peterson and James Densley

General Fiction

Insurrection by Tom Combs

by Tom Combs Life's Too Short by Abby Jimenez

by Abby Jimenez Lightning Strike: A Novel by William Kent Krueger

by William Kent Krueger The Stolen Hours by Allen Eskens

Memoir and Creative Nonfiction

Are You Borg Now? by Said Shaiye

by Said Shaiye Self, Divided by John Medeiros

by John Medeiros Sound Like Trapped Thunder by Jessica Lind Peterson

by Jessica Lind Peterson Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress by Ranae Lenor Hanson

Middle-Grade Literature

Ahmed Aziz's Epic Year by Nina Hamza

by Nina Hamza Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend by Dawn Quigley; illustrated by Tara Audibert

by Dawn Quigley; illustrated by Tara Audibert Long Lost by Jacqueline West

by Jacqueline West The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy by Anne Ursu

Emilie Buchwald Award for Minnesota Nonfiction

Confluence: A History of Fort Snelling by Hampton Smith

by Hampton Smith From the Gridiron to the Battlefield: Minnesota's March to a College Football Title and into World War II by Danny Spewak

by Danny Spewak Kura: Prophetic Messenger by Richard Bresnahan

by Richard Bresnahan Opioid Reckoning: Love, Loss, and Redemption in the Rehab State by Amy C. Sullivan

Novel and Short Story

After Francesco by Brian Malloy

by Brian Malloy Brood by Jackie Polzin

by Jackie Polzin Carnival Lights by Chris Stark

by Chris Stark The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson

Poetry

Dead Reckoning by Jude Nutter

by Jude Nutter Homes by Moheb Soliman

by Moheb Soliman Sho by Douglas Kearney

by Douglas Kearney Worldly Things by Michael Kleber-Diggs

Young Adult Literature

The Amalgam by Michel Prince

by Michel Prince In My Heart: The Adoption Story Project by Alan Berks & Leah Cooper; illustrated by Becca Hart

by Alan Berks & Leah Cooper; illustrated by Becca Hart The Night When No One Had Sex by Kalena Miller

by Kalena Miller The Spy Who Raised Me by Ted Anderson; illustrated by Gianna Meola

You can find more information about publishers and the 2022 Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony here.

More local news from KARE 11