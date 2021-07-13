Air quality alert issued for northern Minnesota starting Tuesday

According to the MPCA, the alert will last from noon on Tuesday to 9 a.m. Friday, July 16

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has officially issued an air quality alert for much of northern Minnesota due to wildfires burning north of the border in Ontario and Manitoba.

According to MPCA the alert will last from noon Tuesday through 9 a.m. on Friday, July 16. Much of the alert encompasses the communities of Ely, Hibbing, International Falls, Two Harbors, Grand Marais, Grand Portage, Bemidji, Roseau, Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Brainerd, Alexandria, and the tribal areas of Grand Portage, Leech Lake, Mille Lacs and Red Lake.

Fine particulate levels are expected to be in the Red AQI category, a level which is considered unhealthy for all individuals. It won't be until Friday that the southerly winds push the smoke back northward.

People whose health is impacted by unhealthy air quality are asked to stay indoors as much as possible. That includes:

Those who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

People who have heart disease or high blood pressure.

Children and older adults.

Residents of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.

If you identify with one of these groups and are experiencing symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, chest pain, shortness of breath, or fatigue, health officials advise using an inhaler as directed, and urge those impacted to contact their health care provider directly.

However, if you do go out, here are some precautionary steps that might help.

Take it easy and listen to your body.

Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity level.

If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

If you have asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.

People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan.