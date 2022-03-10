Allina mental health workers return to the picket line Monday

The group held a one-day picket back in May, but are still without a contract and on Monday workers start a three-day work stoppage.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mental health workers from Allina Health are returning to the picket line Monday morning.

Union workers held a one-day strike back in May, but starting at 10:30 a.m. will start a three-day strike at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Union leaders said workers are looking for higher wages, better staffing levels, and more safety both inside and outside the hospitals.

Contract negotiations have been underway for months, but workers report that few results have come from their negotiating with Allina.

Mental health workers at M Health Fairview also voted to strike Monday, but last week they announced they were pulling the strike notice because of progress made at the bargaining table.

Meanwhile, mental health workers at Allina are still hoping to reach a deal.

"In some cases in mental health, when someone is going through crisis there are times when someone may act out or struggle with impulse control," said Kellie Benson, the senior mental health coordinator with Allina. "We want to be able to have enough staff to help that patient and the rest of the patients at the same time."

Early Monday Allina Health released a statement in response to the Unfair Labor Practice strike.

Allina Health has negotiated with SEIU 19 times over the last several months to reach an agreement on a first contract that honors the contributions of our employees, while balancing the needs of our patients and other employees.

While we have reached agreement with the union on most non-economic issues, including many workplace safety items, the union continues to push for wage and benefit increases that are unrealistic and unsustainable at a time when Minnesota health systems are facing significant financial challenges.

We are disappointed the union is choosing to take its members on strike, which does not benefit anyone. However, we are prepared to continue caring for our community through the duration of the union’s strike. We look forward to getting back to the bargaining table to continue to work toward an agreement that is fair and recognizes the priorities of both parties.

