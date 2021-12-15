Anoka Co. Sheriff asking for help finding missing 15-year-old girl

ANDOVER, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Officials say Halle Marie Kelly Kennedy was last seen on Wednesday morning leaving her Andover home on a black mountain bike.
Kennedy was wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants, blue winter hat with a puffy ball on top, and black boots.
Authorities say Kennedy is 5 feet 2 inches in height, weighs between 105-110 lbs., and has light brown curly hair, with blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or 911.
No further information has been released.
