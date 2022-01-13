Apartments unlivable following 4-alarm fire in Burnsville

Officials say besides the fire, smoke and water damage at the Glen at Burnsville, building staff were unable to reactivate the boilers and heat system.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Dozens of residents are hitting the reset button after a fire chased them from their homes at the Glen at Burnsville apartments Wednesday night.

Burnsville fire officials say multiple engines were dispatched to building C at 13100 Harriet Ave. just before 10 p.m., and when crews arrived they found outdoor decks on all three floors of the apartments fully involved. The fire was quickly upgraded to four alarms to summon additional help from nearby communities.

Residents were evacuated and assisted on scene, with at least three requiring medical evaluations. They were forced to find shelter elsewhere as building staff were unable to reactivate the boilers and heating system.

The entire apartment building will not be able to be occupied. They are unable to turn on the boilers and heat. Emergency services are working on a getting a shelter for everyone that is displaced. — Southeast Metro Fire News 🚒🚑🚓 (@SEMFireNews) January 13, 2022

Fire officials confirmed that the complex does not have a sprinkler system.

Burnsville firefighters were assisted by on-scene by mutual-aid crews from Allina EMS, Savage Fire, Apple Valley Fire, Eagan Fire, Bloomington Fire and Lakeville Fire.

The official cause of the fire has not been determined, and remains under investigation.

