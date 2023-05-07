Authorities emphasize swimming safety after 3 drown in Vermillion River

Authorities want folks to have fun, but be aware of dangers lurking on a beautiful day.

Example video title will go here for this video

RED WING, Minn. — After authorities from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office found the bodies of the three missing people near Red Wing, officials are emphasizing swimming safety.

On Monday, members of that family were spending time on the north side of Diamond Lake on the Vermillion River.

Three people were swimming while another was fishing, but those in the water began to struggle.

The man fishing was able to pull a woman back to shore. He went in to help the others and the three in the water disappeared from the surface.

According to authorities, the people in the river were only in three feet at first, but hit a drop off of 8-9 feet. A spokesperson said those involved were "inexperienced swimmers." Their bodies were recovered, according to a Wednesday update from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recreation safety outreach coordinator Lisa Dugan says drowning can often be silent.

"Drowning is one of those things that we can see dramatized on TV," she said. "If you're asking somebody if they need help, and they're not able to respond to you, that's a really good indicator that they do need help."

If you see someone actively drowning, Dugan says not to go into the water unless you have the proper training to rescue someone. Those who are attempting to rescue another should also be good swimmers and have the ability to rescue themselves.

"Reach or throw, don't go," she said. "Ideally if you have a life jacket you can throw out to them, or extend a towel or a paddle."

She says to call 911 as soon as possible. Regardless if you have adults or kids swimming, someone should watch from the shore. And before you get into the water, check lake conditions with park staff or local authorities, and ask them about sudden drop-offs and currents.

She also emphasizes well-fitting life jackets for those entering the water.

Watch more local news: