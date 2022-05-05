U of M PD seeks help locating missing student

Austin Ray Retterath, 19, was last seen on May 8 near the intersection of East River Parkway and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota Police Department is seeking the public's help locating Austin Ray Retterath, 19, who was reported missing on May 8.

Authorities say Retterath, a student at the university, was last seen near the intersection of East River Parkway and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis — not far from the U of M's East Bank Campus.

Retterath was last seen with the following description:

White male

Blue eyes

Blue t-shirt

Dark shorts

White shoes

6'2" tall

160 pounds

A picture has been provided by the BCA and is included at the top of this story.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Austin Retterath, please call the university's police department at 612-624-2677.

