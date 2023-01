The Minnesota State Patrol said the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident on Highway 610.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in Brooklyn Park.

Authorities say Bradley James Knowles, 55, of Blaine, was driving a pick-up truck on Highway 610 near Highway 252 when he drove off the road and rolled the truck in the center median.

State troopers said Knowles was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.