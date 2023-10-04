Children's Minnesota partnering with Next Step violence intervention and prevention program

MINNEAPOLIS — "My years working at Children's MN, saw this as a reasonable partnership," said Children's Minnesota Critical Care Physician, Dr. Andrew Kiragu.
Next Step is a hospital-based violence intervention program connecting young people with violent injuries to resources and support.
"We try to determine do they live in situations that make it much more likely they will be victimized by violence," said Dr. Kiragu. "Especially for young people in Black and brown communities, we are talking about the results of poverty and systemic racism."
Back in January - leaders from the city to federal level spoke about this kind of hospital-based violence intervention--that can help address all aspects of an injury from gun violence, not just the physical.
"When you have someone at your bedside that wants to help, do you need a job, do you need additional help sometimes the offer to help goes a whole lot further," said Mayor Jacob Frey during that press conference.
"We are excited to have a fourth hospital in the mix, it just means we can serve more families," said Josh Peterson with the City of Minneapolis Office of Violence Prevention.
Peterson says the program has been around since 2016 - operating in hospitals across the region.
Since launching they've served over 900 violence survivors.
"We've operated in HCMC, North Memorial, Abbot Northwestern, and now, Children's Minnesota," said Peterson.
While the goal is to help bridge the gap. "Hurt people hurt people, healed people, heal people," said HCMC Next Step program director, Kentral Galloway.
They're working to protect survivors of violence - even long after they leave the hospital bed.
"Figure out what's happening, or what's forcing them to live this way or be involved in this," said Galloway.
The goals of the program are to:
- Reduce the rate of violent re-injury and re-hospitalization for survivors of a stabbing, gunshot or other violent injuries.
- Support positive development and holistic healing for survivors and families who are affected by violence.
- Interrupt the cycle of recurrent violence.
The Next Step program at Children’s Minnesota will involve a partnership between the Next Step team and multiple Children’s Minnesota teams including trauma, emergency department, critical care, hospitalists, nursing, social work, security and the Collective for Community Health.