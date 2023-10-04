Children's Minnesota partnering with Next Step violence intervention and prevention program

MINNEAPOLIS — "My years working at Children's MN, saw this as a reasonable partnership," said Children's Minnesota Critical Care Physician, Dr. Andrew Kiragu.



Next Step is a hospital-based violence intervention program connecting young people with violent injuries to resources and support.



"We try to determine do they live in situations that make it much more likely they will be victimized by violence," said Dr. Kiragu. "Especially for young people in Black and brown communities, we are talking about the results of poverty and systemic racism."



Back in January - leaders from the city to federal level spoke about this kind of hospital-based violence intervention--that can help address all aspects of an injury from gun violence, not just the physical.



"When you have someone at your bedside that wants to help, do you need a job, do you need additional help sometimes the offer to help goes a whole lot further," said Mayor Jacob Frey during that press conference.