Despite recent rainfall farmers are still struggling with the drought this year

At the Minneapolis Farmers Market, six vendors showed up on Wednesday to sell their produce, which is actually more than the three that showed up last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The harsh combination of heat and drought is hitting local farmers hard this summer.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 92% of Minnesota is abnormally dry or worse right now.

At the Minneapolis Farmers Market, six vendors showed up on Wednesday to sell their produce.

Organizers say that number is higher than what they saw last Wednesday when only three vendors showed up.

“It’s been a tough year for farmers,” market manager Ashley Nathe said.

The Minneapolis Farmers Market is open seven days a week during the summer. Nathe says a lot of farmers are deciding to skip the market during the weekdays to focus on their crops this year.

“I think that is the toughest part for everybody because they would love to be at the market every day, but a lot of them just don’t have enough produce to sell,” Nathe explained.

“The growing season started later this year as well due to the colder spring. The season was delayed, and now with this drought, we’re even more delayed.”

Nathe says these difficult growing conditions are affecting all farmers. However, smaller farms are being hit especially hard.

“With many of them renting the land, their landowner might not have a well and with them renting the land they don’t have the option to just put one in. So, they’re waiting for the rain and that’s really tough,” Nathe said.

“It’s really dry,” said You Pao Xiong, who has a farm in Hastings.

His farm doesn't have irrigation so he's watering his crops by hand.

“I carry the water on my back. Five acres of land I water,” he explained.

“I just water some things, the ones that are not so good.”

But even the lucky farmers who do have irrigation, it takes time and money, and farmers say it's not as good as rain.

"With your rainwater you have nitrogen in the rainwater, which is fertilizing the plant to grow more. Not only that but the rainwater is encompassing all of the plant area whereas the irrigation may not,” Nathe said.

So, what does this all mean for customers?

Nathe says nearly everything is behind this year, from the herbs and berries, to the tomatoes and peppers.

"Everyone is looking forward to sweet corn season. So, sweet corn is what we're most concerned about. We want to get you your sweet corn as soon as possible,” Nathe said.

So, for the time being it may be slim pickings at some markets, but Nathe expects a huge wave of produce later this summer with everything coming at once.

"Mother nature just needs to help us out. It has not been easy for the farmers."

Watch more Breaking The News:

Watch all of the latest stories from Breaking The News in our YouTube playlist: