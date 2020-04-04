More infectious than the coronavirus changing our lives, is the spread of kindness. Entrepreneurs are giving back.

More infectious than the coronavirus changing our lives, is the spread of kindness. Mick Thares runs a Dunn Brothers Coffee in Lakeville. He's using giftcards people sent him to purchase meals for his customers.

“If I can give back to anybody, even if it is just buying them a cup of coffee or a free breakfast it makes their day,” he said. “I like to see people smile.

Helping others is contagious. The entrepreneurs at Midtown Global Market launched a campaign to support healthcare and medical workers at the neighboring Abbott Northwestern Hospital. It’s called Meals for Medics.

The Minneapolis foundation created a text to give campaign to support Meals for Medics. Text mealsformedics to 243725. A response will be sent with a link to donate. The foundation will match each donation up to $10,000. Right now, 50 meals per day will be delivered for at least 60 days.

Former Minneapolis Mayor, R.T. Rybak, who runs the Minneapolis Foundation, said this is a great way to “help the incredible heroes on the front lines of health care.” He also said its a way to lift brave entrepreneurs who spent years building their business.

Renay Dossman is the Executive Director of Neighborhood Development Center or NDC. She helped deliver the first 50 meals and was moved to tears.

“I was blown away,” she said. “During this time people are just coming together. I had lost a little hope in our country but something as simple as lunch is so appreciated and welcomed was enough to fortify me to keep going,” she said. “I saw hope when I delivered those meals. It’s just lunch but this is such a small piece of what we can do to offer them support.”

Seven restaurants at the market will provide the meals for healthcare workers at neighboring facilities.

With no end in sight, the community is offering ingredients for the perfect helping hand recipe.