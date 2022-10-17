U of M regent questions if Morris campus is 'too diverse'

Vice Chair Steve Sviggum told KARE 11 his comments in last week's Board meeting were "not meant as racist."

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota Board of Regents Vice Chair Steve Sviggum brought diversity into the spotlight at the U's Morris campus last week in a line of questioning directed at the school's interim chancellor.

At the Board's public meeting Thursday, he asked Morris Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen if the campus is, in his words, "too diverse" when discussing declining enrollment there.

"As a campus and as an institution of the university, we like to promote, and we need to promote, and it's important to promote DEI and diversity," Sviggum said. "Is it possible that at Morris, we have become too diverse? Is that possible from a marketing standpoint? For instance, I have received a couple letters — two, actually — from friends whose children are not going to go to Morris because it is too diverse. Let's say a campus, they just didn't feel comfortable there. Is that at all possible, specific to Morris, we have become too diverse for a student to attend?"

Ericksen responded, "I had a meeting this week with students who are members of the Black Student Union on our campus. I think they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus was too diverse."

She went on to add that multiple perspectives — another way of saying diversity — is one of the Morris campus' strengths.

KARE 11's Jana Shortal spoke with Sviggum Monday, inquiring as to why he asked if diversity was part of the reason for declining enrollment — and if he understood that some people found that comment to be racist.

In a phone interview, Sviggum told Jana, "It was certainly not meant as racist. If they took it as racist, I apologize. I would apologize to them; in person to them — not how it was meant, and not certainly the thrust of all the other questions as well."

He added, "For those who took the question out of concern or were angry about it or upset about it, I am sorry — that's not how it was meant. It was meant to find information and facts, and maybe it's just a happenstance — enrollment gone done 40%, while diversity population is up 40% — that might be a happenstance, but at least it's a question to be asked."

Board of Regents Chair Ken Powell responded to Sviggum's statement Monday, saying:

I am aware of the comments made by Regent Steve Sviggum since last week’s presentation by Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen of the University of Minnesota Morris. Interim Chancellor Ericksen's comments during the Board's meeting strongly resonate with me. Our diversity is a strength, it creates opportunity, and it opens the door for many more who have been historically excluded from the economic and other benefits of higher education.

This Board has been a strong supporter of the diversity efforts of this administration, whether in employment or student enrollment. We have voiced our support and our pride in the results, knowing that across the broad spectrum of diversity, the University is a leader—regionally and nationally—in ensuring that all Minnesotans have access to the strength of the University of Minnesota.

Regent Sviggum has told me that he feels very firmly that those with concerns with his remarks should contact him directly.

I will, of course, be in contact with my colleagues on this issue.

