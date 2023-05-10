Fewer youth playing tackle football, flag football spikes

The Minneapolis Park and Rec. Board reports, out of 680 youth, 85% are enrolled in flag football this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is seeing a major shift in its football signups. So much so, it doesn't have its own youth tackle football league anymore.

That has longtime sportscaster and former professional football player Larry Fitzgerald Sr. concerned. He enrolled his sons in tackle football as soon as they could play.

"We just went up to King Park, signed them up," Fitzgerald said. "That's when I learned firsthand that my son, Larry, was special. I knew at 10 years of age that he could do things that - he didn't have a fear."

Larry Fitzgerald Jr. grew up to play 17 seasons for the Arizona Cardinals and was recently inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame.

This fall, Minneapolis parks are offering tackle football for ages 8 to 14 and flag football for ages 9 to 18.

A park board spokesperson sent KARE 11 data showing, just four years ago, enrollments for both games were about the same. In 2019, there were enough participants to make 21 flag football teams and 18 tackle football teams.

Today though, of 680 youth enrolled, 85% are playing flag football while just 15% are playing tackle football.

The Board says there are 100 tackle participants, which is enough for four teams but is not enough for a league.

"Instead of just turning kids away who want to play tackle football, we found an outside league for them to play in," communications director Dawn Sommers said.

Ultimately parents are making the choice. Keep in mind, in recent years, awareness over the long-term impacts of youth football concussions has grown.

Fitzgerald says he wants to ensure opportunities for inner city youth remain.

"I just don't like it and I think it hurts young people's chances to be able to get to the next level, which is high school. You look at the high school teams around town, they're not doing too good. I mean because they don't have that feeder system anymore. The kids aren't there," he said. "Yeah, we know about the concussions and injuries and the fear factor in playing tackle football because it's a violent game. Kids can get hurt."

Fitzgerald recalled his son, Marcus, once broke his leg playing football growing up but still made it to a professional level.

"The point is, to not have that opportunity in a city like this that had it before? It worked for my son," he said, this time talking about Fitzgerald Jr.

The park board says the shift in enrollment is not unique to Minneapolis. In fact, right now St. Paul Parks and Recreation isn't offering tackle football at all. Just flag.

Fitzgerald runs the National Programming Network and has covered 43 Super Bowls so far. He can be heard weekdays at 8:25 a.m. on KMOJ Radio 89.9 FM and Mondays and Fridays at 9:10 a.m. on WDGY-AM 740.

