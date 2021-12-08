Brian Zimmerman, Gulf War veteran, PTSD advocate & subject of 'Silent Battle,' dies at 50

The Sandstone, Minnesota native was the subject of many KARE 11/KUSA stories, chronicling his journey advocating for and educating other veterans about PTSD.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you or a veteran you know suffers from PTSD and needs help, call the national hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to www.ptsd.va.gov.

Editor's note: The video above first aired Aug. 3, 2018

Brian Zimmerman, a Gulf War veteran and nationally admired PTSD spokesperson and advocate, has died at the age of 50.

The Sandstone, Minnesota native was the subject of several KARE 11/KUSA stories, chronicling his journey advocating for and educating other veterans about PTSD.

His obituary says Zimmerman was a devoted father, loved the outdoors and made friends wherever he went.

"Brian loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and just being in nature," his obituary read. "He was extremely talented and could figure out a way to make anything work. His most recent project was working on his new race car. He enjoyed meeting new people, and made friends everywhere he went. His struggle with PTSD led him to help other veterans, which became a big part of his life. Most of all, he loved his family. He was a devoted father to his two sons, Logan and Riley. Though he left us way before we were ready, he left us with a lifetime of wonderful memories to cherish and remember the love and fun times together. He will be forever loved and missed."

In 2018, Zimmerman worked with artist Anita Miller to become the subject of "Silent Battle," a traveling life-sized bronzed sculpture depicting the grief veterans go through when they return home from war.

At the time of the sculpture's construction, Zimmerman said, "It opens people up to look at their own hearts. My heavy heart is gone, I am learning to live with it and trying to help other people walk through it."

He added, “I think by the time they walk out the door, that is healing already, because it gets them to open and look in their soul, what is trapped in there.”

KARE 11 reporter Lindsey Seavert became friends with Zimmerman as she followed him on his path to physical and mental wellness. On Thursday, she wrote about his celebration of life that was held Wednesday night in Kroschel, Minnesota.

"Last night, hundreds of people packed an idyllic country church near Hinckley, MN to standing room only, with overflow into the parking lot, where I stood and listened to his memorial on a loudspeaker. Cars lined the highway, with no parking spaces left."

She continued, "The sacrifice, the pain and the beauty, it was inextricably linked. He bravely gave a voice to the Silent Battle, where the weight of war is understood, where burdens can briefly rest."

Zimmerman is survived by his wife, Erica, sons, extended family and his service dog, Copper. He is buried in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.