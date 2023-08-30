Brooklyn Park considers proposal to replace indoor ice rink with multi-use courts

City leaders confirm the plan costs about $15 million and some of the funding will come from a park bond referendum and money approved the legislature.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Indoor ice arenas are a common staple in Minnesota communities and Brooklyn Park has two that provide thousands of hours of ice time for athletes all across the metro.

City leaders, though, are considering a proposal to remodel the activity center that houses the rinks and if it's approved, one rink could be replaced with several multi-use courts.

The entire project would cost about $15 million and also includes improvements to the entrance, corridor and parking lots. The city said it plans to pay for the project using a variety of funds from the 2018 park bond referendum and funds approved by the legislature.

"It’s a pretty big expenditure to not have any community engagement," said Three Rivers Skating Club President Sarah Fercho.

The club has been skating at the activity center for 30 years and currently has 70 members that Fercho says use the rink more than 40% of the year.

"We will take whatever ice we can get," said Fercho. "There's a huge demand and people will drive from far away to get ice."

Add in several schools and other organizations that use the rink year-round and Fercho can't figure out why the city is considering the project. She's asking city leaders for more transparency as the process unfolds, saying there haven't been any public hearings.

"There's space to add on, there's other space in Brooklyn Park, but the city has only brought one proposal forward with no input from anyone in the Brooklyn Park community," said Fercho.

City leaders addressed the idea last month at a work session, admitting there would be some "inconvenience". City council members will see the plan for the first time next week and could possibly vote on it the week after.

"I believe we can be a city with both," said Fercho about the rink and gym space. "They're forcing an 'or' conversation where we should be having an 'and'".

The city is also reportedly considering plans that include a teen and senior center and a fieldhouse.

