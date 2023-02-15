Buildings turning blue in Twin Cities Wednesday night

Buildings, bridges and other structures will switch to the hue of blue Wednesday night to raise awareness for a rare neurogenetic disorder.

MINNEAPOLIS — Buildings and structures are turning blue around the world - and in the Twin Cities - Wednesday night to raise awareness for Angelman syndrome (AS), a rare neurogenetic disorder.

The syndrome, which shares symptoms and characteristics with other disorders including autism, cerebral palsy and Prader-Willi syndrome, occurs in one in 15,000 births or 500,000 people worldwide.

Nearly 160 Minnesota families are impacted by Angelman syndrome, according to a news release.

The first International Angelman Day was celebrated in 2013, introducing AS to thousands of people for the very first time.

In the Twin Cities metro area, these buildings and structures will switch to the hue of blue Wednesday night:

• Capella Tower, 225 S. 6th Street, Minneapolis

• Target Headquarters, 1000 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

• U.S. Banccorp, 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

• 10 West End, 1601 Utica Ave. South, St. Louis Park

• Lowry Avenue Bridge, Lowry Avenue North, Minneapolis

• Sperry Tower, 1401-1407 Towerview Road, Eagan

• I-35W Bridge, Minneapolis

• CHS Field (Billboard), 360 Broadway Street, Saint Paul

Other places to be lit in blue Wednesday night for International Angelman Day include the Cira Centre in Philadelphia, the Big Four Bridge in Louisville, the Calgary Tower and the only 7-star hotel in the world, the Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

One of the biggest fundraising organizations for AS is the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST).