College Possible Receives Million Dollar Gift from Anonymous Donor

The program has served thousands of students from under-represented backgrounds across the state for over two decades.

ST PAUL, Minn. — College Possible Minnesota, an organization that serves thousands of students across the state, says it recently received $1 million from an anonymous donor.

The organization says the gift will help support College Possible's "mission to make college admission and success possible" for under-represented students.

“This donation reflects a strong vote of confidence in the work of College Possible and will allow us to serve more students in Minnesota while continuing to improve the effectiveness and impact of our programs,” said Vice President of Site Leadership and Interim Executive Director JR Tomkinson. “Although these funds were just received, we will be working with the Minnesota team to develop a plan to invest them where they’ll have optimal impact for College Possible Minnesota and the students we serve.”

The organization has helped students across Minnesota for nearly 23 years. It has worked with more than 2,000 high school students and 3,000 college students, primarily coming from under-represented communities and first-generation households. College Possible matches students with mentors to guide them through the college admissions process and to complete their degrees.

Programs that are part of the organization are offered at no cost to students and their families, "thanks to the generous support of its funders and partners."

For more information on College Possible, visit CollegePossible.org/Minnesota

Watch more local news: