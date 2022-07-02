Community rallies for Winona State student with broken bones, brain injury after being hit by car

Mackenzie Sinner's family says a driver hit the 19-year-old on Jan. 20 and she's been in a La Crosse hospital ever since.

WINONA, Minn — Support is pouring in for a college student from Ham Lake who was hit by a car while walking to class at Winona State University.

Mackenzie Sinner suffered several broken bones and a fractured skull in the Jan. 20 incident.

Her mother Julie recalled the moment she learned her daughter had been hurt.

"I said, well, I understand some of the anatomy and bones, and I said, 'which bone is it?' And he said, 'all of them,'" said Julie. "I almost fainted in the hallway when I was talking to the officer."

The 19-year-old, who is also called Kenzi, was struck a couple blocks from campus where she's studying accounting. Lying in the crosswalk, Kenzi was airlifted to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, where she's now doing physical therapy every day.

She recently was able to record a thank you video from her hospital bed to all her supporters.

The incident is still under investigation and the Minnesota State Patrol is reconstructing the incident. In a statement, the agency says, "Each crash reconstruction investigation is different, the time it takes for troopers to complete the crash reconstructions varies."

"She's really an athletic, strong girl, so to see her kind of struggle with some of these little things is hard, but her attitude is amazing," said Sinner about her daughter.

A former athlete for Blaine High School, Kenzi is known for her humor and large circle of friends. She now has a long road to recovery.

A fundraiser for her family has already passed its original goal.

"It's overwhelming," said Sinner about the support. "We really have an army behind us and I'm appreciative of that. I think that's where the tears come from."

There's hope that Kenzi may be discharged next week - even earlier, if it's up to her. Until then, her family is asking people to pay attention, so this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"Our message as our family is on both sides...for everyone to think about what they’re doing, be it pay attention when they’re driving, pay attention when they’re walking," said Sinner.