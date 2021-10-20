Did an Excelsior man inspire the Rolling Stones' song 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'?

The story of "Mr. Jimmy," and his possible connection to the Stones, is the talk of this Minnesota town again with the band coming to Minneapolis this Sunday.

Regardless, Mr. Jimmy's possible connection to music history — whether we believe the story or not — will live forever in Excelsior.

This Sunday night, when the Rolling Stones play at U.S. Bank Stadium, a few of Mr. Jimmy's surviving relatives will be in attendance, perhaps for the last time ever if the "No Filter" tour becomes a farewell. The band hasn't said whether it will tour again.

Mr. Jimmy swore by the encounter until the day he died, gaining many devoted followers along the way. When the Stones played at the Metrodome in November 1997, fans mobbed him in the concourse as he stood in line for a hot dog, asking him to retell the story over and over again. They all wanted their moment with the famous "Mr. Jimmy."

Ralph Paro, who owns the barber shop in town where Mr. Jimmy often frequented, said he believes there's about a "50-50" chance that Jimmy Hutmaker of Excelsior was responsible for "You Can't Always Get What You Want."

In this small town on the shores of Lake Minnetonka, folks seem split about whether Mr. Jimmy actually met Mick Jagger on that summer day in 1964, which if true, would mean that a small-town Minnesotan provided the Rolling Stones with the material for one of their most popular songs ever. Mick Jagger has never acknowledged the story, and the fact that a Stones producer was also named Jimmy -- the late Jimmy Miller -- casts major doubt on the whole saga.

Mr. Jimmy, who died in 2007, would soon stake his claim to the song. He even printed business cards for himself: Roving Ambassador, Excelsior, Minnesota, James "Mr. Jimmy" Hutmaker, "You Can't Always Get What You Want." To this day, a bench across the street from the former Bacon Drug store carries Mr. Jimmy's name, and local breweries and restaurants in Excelsior have named beers and hamburgers after him.

According to Bob Bolles, a longtime Excelsior business owner and one of Mr. Jimmy's closest friends, many kids in the neighborhood in 1969 alerted Mr. Jimmy to the song the moment they heard the lyrics.

Five years later, the Rolling Stones released their 1969 album, "Let It Bleed," with a now-iconic final track, "You Can't Always Get What You Want." In the song, Mick Jagger sang about a drugstore, a cherry soda, and most importantly, a Mr. Jimmy.

The legend, we are told, goes something like this: Mick Jagger, the shaggy-haired lead singer of the emerging English rock band, walked into Bacon Drug on Water Street in downtown Excelsior to fill a prescription. He supposedly recognized Mr. Jimmy from the concert the previous evening. The two got to talking, allegedly, and Mick Jagger asked Mr. Jimmy why he looked so down, to which Mr. Jimmy replied that he had wanted a Cherry Coke from the drug store counter but ended up getting only a regular soda.

His real name was Jimmy Hutmaker, and if we choose to believe the age-old tale, he met Michael Philip Jagger on June 13, 1964, in Excelsior, Minn., which was the night after the Rolling Stones played a concert at the Excelsior Amusement Park during their first tour of the United States.

The Rolling Stones will return to the Twin Cities this weekend, which means the people of Excelsior are talking about Mr. Jimmy again.

Mr. Jimmy: Town Ambassador :

Born in 1932, Jimmy Hutmaker moved to Excelsior with his parents and older brother at the age of 16, just as the country was entering a post-World War II boom. Previously, Jimmy had lived in several small towns west of the Twin Cities, including New Germany, Watertown and Hector, but he never advanced past ninth grade, according to family members. His niece, Cindy Larson, said that Jimmy witnessed a horrendous incident as a young child, when the family's nanny suffered severe burns from a cooking accident. The trauma and anxiety shaped Jimmy for the rest of his life.

From the late forties until his death in 2007, Jimmy roamed the streets of Excelsior almost every day, earning the nickname "Mr. Jimmy." He became widely known in town for eccentric trademarks: a soggy cigar, funny-looking top hat, a fondness for discussing religious topics with complete strangers, a near-photographic memory. Many people in Excelsior judged Jimmy for his disheveled looks and falsely assumed he was a homeless person, but he did in fact have a home, living with family in the heart of Excelsior on Third Street.

Some parents kept their kids away from Mr. Jimmy, based solely on his appearance, but most knew he was harmless.



"The people that were willing to stop to talk to him would know him as a very caring person," Bob Bolles said. "He always wanted to know more about you. Where'd you go to school? Where did you grow up? He'd usually ask you what your religion was. He just wanted to get to know people and he wouldn't forget it. The next time he saw you on the street, he'd quote some things that he'd learned the previous time he met you."

Bolles had first encountered Mr. Jimmy in town in the late 1960s, but the two didn't become close friends for another three decades, when Bolles began asking Mr. Jimmy more about his upbringing and family life. That curiosity led Bolles to discover a treasure trove of information about the mysterious Mr. Jimmy, including the fact that he boasted a tremendous singing voice. Shocked by Mr. Jimmy's hidden talent, Bolles invited him to sing at the Christmas Pageant in Excelsior and bought him a tuxedo to wear at the event. The tuxedo became another trademark of Mr. Jimmy's, and his performance of "White Christmas" and "Silent Night" became an annual tradition at Excelsior's holiday extravaganza.

"There were a smaller portion of people that knew him as well as I did," Bolles said, "but for the most part, people didn't really know him to the [same] depth."

But they all knew that tale about Mick Jagger.

"I probably heard it one of the first couple weeks or months that we were in town," Bolles said. "It was such a dominant story."

The legend of Mr. Jimmy and Mick Jagger has been told often over the past half-century, by media outlets and through word-of-mouth in Excelsior, usually with some slight variations depending on the source. One thing we know for a fact: The Rolling Stones did play at the Excelsior Amusement Park's "Danceland" on June 12, 1964, in front of a few hundred people who didn't quite know what to make of the British rock band. Mark Nesset, who lived across the street from Mr. Jimmy in Excelsior, said he remembered hearing the Stones were "booed off the stage." Indeed, Gary Reins, who attended the concert as an 18-year-old, told KARE 11 several years ago that "it was really poorly attended" and "yeah, there was some booing. Like, what are these Beatle wannabes? Or, what are these guys?"

Mr. Jimmy Hutmaker was supposedly in that audience at Danceland and, in some fashion, might have interacted with Mick Jagger after the performance. That initial encounter set in motion the rest of the tale: Mick Jagger walked into Bacon Drug the next day, remembered Mr. Jimmy, asked him what was wrong, and then listened as Mr. Jimmy told him he wanted a Cherry Coke, which he couldn’t have.