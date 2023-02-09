DNR rescues bear stuck in northern Minnesota culvert

A 400-pound black bear was found stuck in a ditch with its leg hooked to the edge of a culvert in the northern Minnesota town of Wannaska.

WANNASKA, Minn. — We all know Minnesota winters at times can be unbearable, but imagine being a bear, simply trying to hibernate, and being awoken mid-sleep.

"In the 10 or so years I've been working with bears, this is the first time I've ever heard of a bear getting stuck and not being able to leave," said Andrew Tri, a bear biologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

However, it did happen over the weekend

"We know bears den in culverts, that's a pretty normal thing," said Tri.

"As best we can guess, he crawled into the den or into the culvert to make it as a den in the fall when it was dry, but was too big to turn around when the snow melt started with those warm temperatures over the weekend and he started to get wet," said Tri.

Which experts say is a lot for a bear's body to handle.

"When bears get wet, they have to get above ground and dry off or else they can't thermoregulate very well, and he made it up where he could get his head above the snow but not too much beyond that," explained Tri.

That's when humans stepped in to take matters into their own hands. They came with shovels, while others offered the bear snacks. Everything from Poptarts and Swedish Fish to Fancy Feast cat food — something experts say you shouldn't do.

"Even if you provide them food they're in that metabolic state where they're just not hungry at all; there's no desire for food," said Tri.

Eventually, the bear was safely tranquilized and relocated.

"It took five full-grown guys to pull him out and get him back up on the roadbed and up into the truck to transport him," said Tri.

With no need for a bear hug in return.

"A fat bear is a happy bear, generally," laughed Tri.

The DNR transported the bear to a wildlife refuge area that's closed to hunters.

The DNR says if you see a bear in your area, stay away from it and give them a call at (651) 296-6157.

If it's a weekend, you can call State Patrol Dispatch at (651) 201-7100 for assistance.

