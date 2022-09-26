DPS announces third phase of grants for school bus stop arm cameras

Nearly $3 million will be issued to schools and transportation companies to purchase the equipment.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) announced there will be a third phase of grants for stop-arm camera systems for school buses operating across the state.

DPS-OTS is partnering with the Minnesota State Patrol and local police departments to provide an additional $2.9 million in funding for Phase Three of the project for over 20 schools and transportation companies in Minnesota, according to the department.

The cameras are put in place to help schools and law enforcement officials, "find violators and hold them accountable," according to a press release. In an annual single-day survey by The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, bus drivers reportedly saw over 1,000 stop arms violations in 2022, the most observed out of any other year.

“As a driver, impatience or distraction behind the wheel is a potential killer around a school bus,” DPS-OTS Director Mike Hanson said in a statement. “The violations and near misses when a driver nearly takes the life of a child are so frightening and disturbing. Think about that child. Think about that child’s parents, bus driver or other students on the bus. The stop arm camera project will help educate drivers on the importance of school bus safety and hold them accountable if they choose to endanger young lives.”

The list of phase three grantees can be viewed here. State legislators have approved around $14.7 million in funding for the project for 2022 and 2023. Applications for phase four grants are now in the review process.

For more information on stop-arm safety, click or tap here.

