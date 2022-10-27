Short-term residential facility for teens to open in Mendota Heights Heights

The residential facility is owned by Dakota and Washington Counties but is operated by Nexus Family Healing, which runs similar facilities across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Youth correctional and social workers in the East Metro said the new short-term residential facility for teens in Mendota Heights Heights is desperately needed.

Aspen House is expected to open its doors any day. The facility has 12 beds where children ages 12 to 18 can live for up to 90 days.

Washington and Dakota counties haven't seen a facility like this since 2019 when Harbor Shelter closed.

"We have emergency situations after hours on weekends and just even during the week where children need a safe place and we have had nowhere for them to go," said Shannon Gibson, an ongoing child protection social worker for Dakota County.

"It has been quite challenging, as we often are trying to find solutions for youth who need temporary placement," said Brianna Hill, a supervisor for juvenile programs and services in Dakota County. "And it's extremely difficult when you don't have those options."

Hill and Gibson said that once Aspen House opens it will fill up fast and won't be enough.

The residential facility is owned by Dakota and Washington Counties but is operated by Nexus Family Healing, which runs similar facilities across the state.

"Many of them will be experiencing out-of-home placements," said Nicole Mucheck, an executive director at Nexus Family Healing and Aspen House. "We're looking at long-term care options, foster placements adoption, or waiting for a court date, next steps for some secure, safe place for them to live."

Any day now, they'll be welcoming their first kids. Staff member Reagan Kulka is looking forward to it.

"I think all of us are just talking about how excited we are to meet them," said Kulka. "We need more people who care. These kids are gonna grow up and be hopefully positive members of our society. So it's good to get them on track and let them know that they have a chance to start young."

Watch more local news: