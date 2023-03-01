x
37-year-old dies after falling 4 stories at Edina construction site

Th incident occurred Tuesday, Feb. 21 on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
Credit:

EDINA, Minn. — A 37-year-old man died after falling four stories at a construction site last week in Edina.

According to the Edina Police, officers were called to the 4900 block of 77th Street West just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 on a report of a man who had fallen from the fourth story of a building.

Police identified the man as Robert Alcure of St. Paul.

Credit: Family of Robert Alcure

No further details have been released.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

