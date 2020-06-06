Fire damages Hopkins apartment building

A witness says the fire appeared to have started in a dumpster, and then moved to several cars and finally the building itself.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Investigators are trying to determine the origin of a fire that appears to have started in a dumpster, and then jumped to a Hopkins apartment building overnight Saturday.

Fire crews were dispatched to an address at the intersection of 6th Street South and 8th Ave. on reports of fire. A witness says the blaze appeared to have started in a dumpster, and then moved to several cars and finally the building itself.

One resident says he awoke to what he called "a few booms," but at first thought nothing of it.

"Then 5 minutes later I heard knocking on the window and we had to come outside the apartment, and they're like 'your apartment is on fire,' and I'm like 'Oh geez,'" the resident said.

The fire was quickly brought under control by Hopkins firefighters. Investigators will attempt to determine if it is a case of arson.