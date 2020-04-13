Firefighters respond to business fire in downtown Grand Marais

Reports say the fire is affecting the Crooked Spoon Cafe just off the city's waterfront.

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — Firefighters are responding to a fire burning in downtown Grand Marais.

KBJR-TV reports volunteer firefighters are responding to the Crooked Spoon Cafe, located just off of the city's waterfront. Streets are blocked in the area.

Several other businesses are connected to the building or nearby on Wisconsin Street, including the popular pizza restaurant, Sven & Ole's.

Photos and video posted by WTIP North Short Community Radio on Facebook and Twitter showed large plumes of smoke and flames in the area.

In a post on Twitter, Governor Tim Walz expressed his condolences to those affected by the fire.

"I’m sorry to hear this terrible news," Walz said. "These businesses hold a special place in many of our hearts. I’m keeping the tight-knit Grand Marais community in my thoughts today. And tomorrow, we will rebuild."

