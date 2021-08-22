Fort McCoy begins housing Afghan refugees in Wisconsin

It's currently one of three military instillations housing Afghan refugees.

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — Editor's note: The above video is a clip from President Joe Biden's press conference Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Fort McCoy is housing vulnerable refugees who evacuated Afghanistan after the country's government was overthrown by the Taliban.

According to a press release, Fort McCoy, which is located in Wisconsin between Tomah and Sparta, is one of three military installations across the nation housing Special Immigrant Visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk. As of now, Fort Lee in Virginia and Fort Bliss in Texas will also be housing refugees.

"The Fort McCoy community is proud to join U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Defense team in supporting the State Department with this mission," a release read. "We look forward to the opportunity to treat our temporary guests with the utmost respect and Wisconsin hospitality as they commence their Special Immigrant Visa process."

The number of refugees is unclear, but the Associated Press reported last week that Pentagon officials said hundreds of refugees could be headed to Fort McCoy.