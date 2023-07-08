Final former MPD officer sentenced in George Floyd's killing, community reflects

Tou Thao's sentence for his role in George Floyd's murder marks the end of a years-long legal chapter but some say more justice is needed.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The last of four former Minneapolis police officers has now been sentenced for his role in George Floyd's murder.

Monday, Hennepin County judge Peter Cahill handed Tou Thao a sentence of 57 months — or a little under 5 years — meeting the top range of state sentencing guidelines.

Thao, the Minneapolis officer who told bystanders not to intervene as Floyd died on the street, will serve his state sentence at the same time as his ongoing federal, 3.5-year sentence before transferring to a Minnesota facility to complete his state term.

In court, Thao spoke about his faith journey, insisting he's innocent and his conscious is clear.

"Always wanting to bring the Bible, the scripture, want to talk about Jesus but you didn't think about Jesus when a man was being publicly lynched in front of your face with a knee on his neck for nine minutes," said Minneapolis resident and award-winning independent photojournalist KingDemetrius Pendleton, who has been following developments and capturing community response to Floyd's murder over the last three years.

While Thao's sentencing marks the end of a years-long legal chapter, Pendleton says work around racial justice is far from done.

"The movement never stops," Pendleton said. "We're seeing this constantly happen over and over again and again repetitiously so we want to be mindful just because we get an inkling piece of justice, that does not mean that we receive justice."

In the meantime, other local people tell KARE 11 they continue to challenge George Floyd Square tourists by asking them to donate money, books and brochures to resources to the community instead of stopping by empty handed. They'd also like to see an end to qualified immunity in the U.S.

"Come and support the businesses out here," Pendleton said. "Support these organizations out here."

Pendleton for one is opening his own photo gallery Sept. 1 in the former Menswear Market building after months of using fellow photographer Wing Young Huie's studio next door.

Huie offered to display his work after an exhibit Pendleton held in St. Paul had come to a close.

"Whenever you get in an elevator and you press the button to go up top, don't forget to press it to go back down so you can help other people," Pendleton said.

Watch more local news: