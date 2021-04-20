Interfaith leaders share fundamental belief: Justice was served in Chauvin trial

Shortly after a Hennepin County jury delivered the guilty verdict Tuesday, faith leaders gathered at the Westminster Presbyterian Church for a prayer service.

MINNEAPOLIS — An interfaith service in downtown Minneapolis brought together faith leaders who shared a fundamental belief that justice was served in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Minutes after a Hennepin County jury delivered the guilty verdict Tuesday, the faith leaders gathered at the Westminster Presbyterian Church for a prayer service that was streamed live and later available online.

And the leaders offered a universal message of hope, while also recognizing more work needed to be done.

“It felt like our hearts were just so broken, and here we are in this moment where our city is going to be a place that can move forward,” said Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman of Temple Israel.

“When those bells rang out after the decision, it was expressing a huge release of emotion and anxiety,” said Rev. Dr. Tim Hart-Andersen of Westminster Presbyterian Church about the bellringing that concluded the service.

He then added: “But those bells rang out for freedom. They rang out for justice. They rang out for the possibility of a new day, and we’re in this together. The whole city heard those bells, and we are in this together.”