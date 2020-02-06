Residents urged to look for dangerous items left behind

The Minneapolis Police Department has advised residents to go ahead and dispose of some items on their own, if they can do so safely.

MINNEAPOLIS — You’ve seen it on social media, and you may have heard the vigilance in your own neighborhoods.

Now the Minneapolis Police Department is confirming it’s true: they’re urging residents to look for any dangerous items that may have been left behind by people during the last week.

“We’re seeing it all across the city,” said MPD Spokesperson John Elder on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet Monday evening, the department further explained the situation, writing: “We asked residents to check their property for harmful objects that may have been left by uninvited people. Propane tanks, bottles filled with gasoline and other substances have been reported. There are no credible threats against private residences, this is only a safety check.”

The department has advised residents to go ahead and dispose of some items on their own, if they can do so safely. Those reporting a suspicious vehicle can call: 612-692-8477 (TIPS). And those who discover any dangerous items – a firearm, propane tank or knife – are urged to call 911.