Gov. Walz orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Buffalo victims

The order is effective immediately and will last until sunset on Sunday, Feb. 14.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz ordered that all flags at state and federal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor the victims in Tuesday's fatal shooting at an Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.

One person was killed and four injured in a shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the Allina Clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive. One of the victims was discharged Tuesday afternoon from North Memorial Hospital, while one victim is in critical condition, one is in fair condition and one is in good condition, according to hospital officials. Family members identified the victim killed as 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay.

"The State of Minnesota joins the family and friends of the front-line workers, first responders, and the Buffalo community in grieving those were injured and the loss of Medical Assistant Lindsay Overbay," read a statement from Gov. Walz's office. "Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags in honor of front-line workers and first responders who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty in the State of Minnesota."