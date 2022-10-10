Hennepin County: NFL was wrong, U.S. Bank Stadium will not be a polling place in November

The NFL listed U.S. Bank Stadium as one of the league's 14 stadiums that would become a polling place, but Hennepin County says the NFL "incorrectly" listed it.

MINNEAPOLIS — After the National Football League listed the Minnesota Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium as a polling place for November's midterms, officials from Hennepin County say the league was wrong and the stadium will not be a polling place.

The NFL listed U.S. Bank Stadium as one of the league's 14 stadiums that would serve as a polling place in November in a tweet on Oct. 8. By Monday morning, county officials told KARE 11 that the NFL "incorrectly named" the Vikings' home as one of the polling places.

"State, county, and city election officials work together to determine polling places several months before an election, giving voters ample time to make a plan to cast their ballot," officials said. "The stadium was not identified as a polling place in this year’s election planning and will not be a polling place on November 8."

Hennepin County says people can find their polling place online.

