Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson's license suspended for 30 days

The decision to suspend Hutchinson's peace officer license was approved by the POST Board at their Sept. 22 board meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired in January.

Minnesota's Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning in November.

This decision comes several months after Hutchinson admitted to driving drunk in Dec. 2021 and crashing his county-issued vehicle near Alexandria. He had been driving back to the Twin Cities following the Minnesota Sheriff's Association 2021 winter conference at the Arrowwood Resort when he crashed. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

After the crash, Hutchinson faced mounting pressure to resign and announced in Feb. 2022 that he would finish out his term and would not seek reelection.

Then in May, Hutchinson took a leave of absence due to "health-related reasons."

The decision to suspend Hutchinson's license was approved by the POST at their Sept. 22 board meeting.

The board voted to suspend his license for 180 days however 150 days are stayed on the condition he doesn't commit any similar offenses in the next three years.