Hmong College Prep Academy superintendent to resign following state investigation

A report by the Office of the State Auditor found the school failed to recover more than $4.3 million in public funds between 2019 and 2021.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Hmong College Prep Academy Board will meet Monday night after a state investigation found the school failed to recover more than $4.3 million of public funds between September 2019 and April 2021.

According to an Oct. 18 report from the Office of the State Auditor, an investigation started after the agency received concerns about a $5 million investment by the school in 2019.

“Hmong College Prep Academy failed to comply with Minnesota law regarding school investments. As a result, they could not account for the whereabouts of $4.3 million in public funds,” State Auditor Julie Blaha said in a statement. “Because education is vital to the success of our kids and communities, schools can’t afford to take big risks with the resources that fund them.”

Based on their investigation, the OSA discovered three things:

The school's $5,000,000 investment did not comply with Minnesota law regarding permissible investments of public funds The school failed to recover $4,315,238 of these public funds during the review period (September of 2019 through April of 2021) The investment appeared to be inconsistent with the school's own investment policy

The Hmong College Prep Academy is a K-12 charter school located in St. Paul. It was chartered by and operates under a charter contract with its authorizer, Bethel University.

"The HCPA is actively managing and resolving a number of administrative and governance issues with our authorizer Bethel University," the school said in a statement to KARE 11.

The OSA says Bethel University's Corrective Action Plan "appeared reasonable and appropriate" in light of the school's actions with Woodstock Capitol Investment.

According to OSA, the report was forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney in accordance with Minnesota Statute § 6.51.