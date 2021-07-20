Jax Cafe closed 3 to 4 months to repair 'structural damage'

MINNEAPOLIS — A popular northeast Minneapolis restaurant is closing after structural damage was discovered to part of the building.
Jax Cafe posted on its website that its doors will be closed for "three to four months" to repair the damage.
No clear timeline was posted, but a statement said in part that an update will be provided "as architectural/engineering plans and city permits are put into motion."
RELATED: As more MN restaurants adopt surcharges in place of tipping, one has given up on the idea... for now.