Federal judge throws out sex abuse suit against ex-Gopher hockey coach

A federal judge in Minnesota threw out a lawsuit by eight former hockey players alleging sexual abuse by a college and youth coach in the 1980s, suggesting in the order Tuesday that the case might be better served in state courts.

The plaintiffs have accused Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas of repeated sexual assault, abuse, molestation and harassment while they played on his teams at various levels of the sport. Many of the accusers, all male, were minors at the time.

The defendants in the lawsuit are Adrahtas, the University of Minnesota, USA Hockey and the Amateur Hockey Association Illinois.

The lawsuit claims the U of M knew about the allegations back in 1985, and did nothing to prevent it from happening elsewhere.

"Had they done what was right, Chico would have never gotten to me, the others before me and God forbid anyone that was after me," said Kelly Gee, one of the survivors of the alleged sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud said in Tuesday's order that the “short summary of a longer more complicated story” is that the federal claims are barred by statutes of limitations and it makes sense to dismiss that case so it can be tried “in another proceeding or forum.”

Nicholas Economakos, an attorney for the former players, said that while he was disappointed by the ruling he respected the judge's 51-page order, which Economakos said “drew a road map” for next steps. Economakos said that could include a federal appeal, since the dismissal left open the possibility for more action, or filing complaints in up to five states.

“We're considering all of our options," Economakos told The Associated Press.

Jill Brisbois, an attorney for Adrahtas, did not immediately return an email message seeking comment. Officials with the University of Minnesota said they were considering a statement.

Economakos said he's looking for justice for the teenage boys who were sexually assaulted by a coach “with the blessings” of organizations that were supposed to protect them.

“We are aware of numerous other victims who are not at least at this time ready to come forward and join the complaint. But we're hopeful that changes moving forward because every additional survivor makes it harder for the courts and the legislatures to ignore and do what's right in this matter," he said.

The accusations against Adrahtas were first reported by The Athletic in 2020. Following The Athletic's reporting, U of M Athletic Director Mark Coyle sent members of the 1984-85 hockey team a letter saying the school "is taking immediate steps... to determine what happened."

According to the lawsuit, in 1983, Adrahtas began sexually assaulting a then 16-year-old hockey standout named Michael Sacks, blindfolding him, binding his hands and feet, and sexually assaulting him under the guise that a woman named "Sheila" was committing the acts.

Court documents allege Adrahtas took money, "inviting other adults to perform oral sex."

According to the lawsuit, Adrahtas was forced to resign after the 1984-85 season, head coach Bob Buetow was fired, and incoming freshman player Michael Sacks was allegedly told not to come to school.

Adrahtas went on to coach AAA and youth hockey in Illinois and eventually coached at Robert Morris University until his resignation in 2018.

