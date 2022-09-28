Live updates: Florida prepares for hit from Hurricane Ian

KARE 11 reporter Gordon Severson is in Sarasota, Florida experiencing the storm first-hand.

FLORIDA, USA — KARE 11 reporter Gordon Severson is currently in Sarasota, Florida working with TEGNA's Tampa Bay station WTSP to help cover Hurricane Ian as it prepares to make a direct hit on the western coast of the Sunshine State.

Follow along with Gordon's on-the-ground coverage of Hurricane Ian below:

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Hurricane Ian will continue to ramp up over the next 12 hours, as millions of Floridians evacuate the state before things hit their peak.

"We just made the decision to hunker down and ride out #HurricaneIan We were checking to see if there were any safe locations further south, closer to where the hurricane is expected to hit, but police are advising us to stay," Gordon tweeted just after 8 a.m.

Once it has passed his next steps will be detailing the extent of damage as well as recovery efforts in surrounding communities.

12:30 p.m. CT

According to KARE 11 meteorologist Ben Dery, the entire Twin Cities metro could fit inside the eye of Hurricane Ian. The storm remains at a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph.

You could fit the entire Twin Cities metro in the eye of #Hurricane Ian. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/rOzqgpZv5S — Ben Dery (@BenDeryKARE11) September 28, 2022

Learning so much about hurricanes during my time covering #HurricaneIan Us in the Midwest have no clue what these hurricanes can do. Our meteorologists down here @10TampaBay say the eye alone is around 40-miles across! That’s bigger than my 35-minute commute to @kare11 each day. — Gordon Severson (@GordonSeverson) September 28, 2022

10:30 a.m. CT

As the eye of the storm barreled toward Florida, high winds and rain were already impacting the Sarasota area.

The pool outside my room is really rocking and rolling right now. The wind gusts are crazy here in #Sarasota My hat flew off during our last live shot. Luckily I was able to find it in the parking lot after we were done. #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/IaAtnNMqNE — Gordon Severson (@GordonSeverson) September 28, 2022

Rain is really picking up. Already seeing some street flooding in our area. I’m still seeing cars on the road here in #Sarasota hopefully they’re heading somewhere to ride this out. #HurricaneIan @kare11 @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/u3nn97yE5I — Gordon Severson (@GordonSeverson) September 28, 2022

Gordon said streets were already beginning to flood Wednesday morning and that wind gusts have been three to four times strong than "normal" winds.

Wind is picking up here I’m #Sarasota as #HurricaneIan moves closer to Florida. That little jolt you see in the video is a wind gust. They’re coming every minute or so and they’re probably 3-4 times stronger than the normal wind we’re seeing right now. pic.twitter.com/bSfAXC17i2 — Gordon Severson (@GordonSeverson) September 28, 2022

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Before the storm made landfall Wednesday, Tampa Bay residents and business owners began boarding up doors and windows and sandbagging property to protect their property from flooding and hurricane-force winds.

Business owners here in #Sarasota are boarding up before #HurricaneIan hits. Some are using sand bags, others are using whatever they can find, mulch, play sand, whatever they can find to stop the water from getting in their stores. @10TampaBay and @kare11 pic.twitter.com/1HB5xv1GEY — Gordon Severson (@GordonSeverson) September 27, 2022