5 must-see movies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The movie business is making a comeback, with COVID worries fading and audiences returning to theaters in droves.
And the boom isn't limited to the big screen: With so many choices for streaming, there is a place for films that might not have been huge blockbusters, but are still finding critical acclaim.
Brian Eggert is a Tomatometer-approved critic who writes about classic, independent, and new-release movies. Eggert also contributes to Deep Focus Review.
He joined KARE 11 Saturday to rave about five films.
• The Fabelmans - theaters and streaming
• Fire of Love - Disney+
• Till – back in theaters and streaming
• Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Peacock
• Knock At The Cabin - theaters
