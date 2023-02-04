x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

5 must-see movies

Brian Eggert is a Tomatometer-approved critic who writes about classic, independent and new release movies.
Credit: KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The movie business is making a comeback, with COVID worries fading and audiences returning to theaters in droves.

And the boom isn't limited to the big screen: With so many choices for streaming, there is a place for films that might not have been huge blockbusters, but are still finding critical acclaim.

Brian Eggert is a Tomatometer-approved critic who writes about classic, independent, and new-release movies. Eggert also contributes to Deep Focus Review.

He joined KARE 11 Saturday to rave about five films.

•    The Fabelmans - theaters and streaming

•    Fire of Love - Disney+

•    Till – back in theaters and streaming

•    Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Peacock

•    Knock At The Cabin - theaters

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Sippin' on the Big Guys' BBQ Bloody Mary

Before You Leave, Check This Out