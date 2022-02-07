Beat the heat: Dog edition

Here are some tips to keep your pets safe during the summer heat.

MINNEAPOLIS — Everyone is feeling the heat this summer, including our canine companions. But there are fun ways to keep them cool and healthy.

Katherine Ellison is the founder of Bright Planet Pet and joined KARE 11 Saturday with some ideas and some must-haves, including:

Collapsible water bowl to easily transport on walks.

A doggie pool for the ultimate way to cool down.

If a pool isn't in your budget, a cooling bandana is the next best thing.

A floating disc to play in the water!

Bright Planet treats, especially paired with CBD or an anxiety vest, are also a great solution to help calm dogs during summer thunderstorms and fireworks.

